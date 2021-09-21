The aim of this document is to provide a more detailed overview of the understanding of the role of retinoid signalling in several organ systems for which more information may be known, as well as evaluate potential gaps in knowledge, and identify potential markers and endpoints that could be added to existing OECD test guidelines, in addition to in vitro and ex vivo test systems that measure retinoid pathway targets.
Detailed review paper on the Retinoid System
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment