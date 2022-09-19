Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Detailed Review Paper on the miniaturised versions of the bacterial reverse gene mutation test

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/919ab767-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Detailed Review Paper on the miniaturised versions of the bacterial reverse gene mutation test, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 358, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/919ab767-en.
Go to top