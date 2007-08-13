Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Detailed Review Paper on Cell Transformation Assays for Detection of Chemical Carcinogens

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8b8ef5ba-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), Detailed Review Paper on Cell Transformation Assays for Detection of Chemical Carcinogens, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8b8ef5ba-en.
Go to top