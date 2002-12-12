This document reviews the area of biodegradability testing in order to identify whether, in the light of scientific developments, there was a need to revise existing OECD Test Guidelines or to develop new Guidelines.
Detailed Review Paper on Biodegradability Testing
Report
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Abstract
