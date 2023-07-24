Skip to main content
Detailed review paper (DRP) on the thyroid hormone system in fish and identification of potential thyroid hormone system related endpoints for inclusion in existing OECD fish Test Guidelines

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/04805ef8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Detailed review paper (DRP) on the thyroid hormone system in fish and identification of potential thyroid hormone system related endpoints for inclusion in existing OECD fish Test Guidelines, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 381, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/04805ef8-en.
