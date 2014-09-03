This paper reviews what is known about the responses of molluscs to endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDCs), to consider whether it would be desirable and feasible to standardise mollusc-based partial- and full-lifecycle tests that are sensitive to EDCs and to other chemicals, and if so, to recommend suitable methods for optimisation and validation.
Detailed Review Paper (DRP) on Molluscs Life-cycle Toxicity Testing
Report
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Abstract
