This document focuses on the health and environmental hazards of mixtures. The ILO/UNCETDG joint committee has elaborated criteria for classification of Physico-Chemical Hazards which are applicable to substances or mixtures. The classification of
mixtures for Physico-Chemical Hazards is not being dealt with separately. The final proposal for a harmonised system for the classification of mixtures will include the physical, the health and environmental hazards. In cases where existing systems have environmental criteria for mixtures they are included for information in an annex.
Detailed Review Document on Hazard Classification Systems for Mixtures
Report
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Abstract
