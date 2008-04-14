Skip to main content
Delivering Cost-Efficient Public Services in Health Care, Education and Housing in Chile

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/242121837336
Diego Moccero
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Moccero, D. (2008), “Delivering Cost-Efficient Public Services in Health Care, Education and Housing in Chile”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 606, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/242121837336.
