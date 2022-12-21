Skip to main content
Delivering Climate-Change Mitigation under Diverse National Policy Approaches

An independent IMF/OECD report to support the German 2022 G7 Presidency
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/20179e63-en
Authors
OECD, International Monetary Fund
OECD/IMF (2022), Delivering Climate-Change Mitigation under Diverse National Policy Approaches: An independent IMF/OECD report to support the German 2022 G7 Presidency, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/20179e63-en.
