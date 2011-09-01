Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Defining and Measuring Green FDI

An Exploratory Review of Existing Work and Evidence
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg58j1cvcvk-en
Authors
Stephen S. Golub, Céline Kauffmann, Philip Yeres
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Golub, S., C. Kauffmann and P. Yeres (2011), “Defining and Measuring Green FDI: An Exploratory Review of Existing Work and Evidence”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2011/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg58j1cvcvk-en.
Go to top