Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Data comparability in the teaching and learning international survey (TALIS) 2008 and 2013

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp6fwtmhf2-en
Authors
Jia He, Katarzyna Kubacka
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

He, J. and K. Kubacka (2015), “Data comparability in the teaching and learning international survey (TALIS) 2008 and 2013”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 124, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp6fwtmhf2-en.
Go to top