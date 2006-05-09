Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Current Approaches in the Statistical Analysis of Ecotoxicity Data

A guidance to application (annexes to this publication exist as a separate document)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264085275-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2006), Current Approaches in the Statistical Analysis of Ecotoxicity Data: A guidance to application (annexes to this publication exist as a separate document), OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 54, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264085275-en.
Go to top