Current Account Sustainability in Brazil

A Non-Linear Approach
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/223518424256
Luiz de Mello, Matteo Mogliani
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
de Mello, L. and M. Mogliani (2009), “Current Account Sustainability in Brazil: A Non-Linear Approach”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 703, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/223518424256.
