This cross-country analysis was conducted to have a better understanding of approaches developed across countries and by different stakeholders to support alternatives assessment and substitution of chemicals of concern. It It describesapproaches in place (policy, regulatory and non-regulatory/voluntary approaches), their impact and the context in which they have been developed, as well as gaps and opportunities for advancing alternatives assessment practice and substitution of chemicals of concern.
Cross Country Analysis: Approaches to Support Alternatives Assessment and Substitution of Chemicals of Concern - 1st edition
OECD Series on Risk Management of Chemicals