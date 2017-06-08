Skip to main content
Creating good conditions for innovation-driven productivity gains in Australia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bf77f9e1-en
Authors
Philip Hemmings, Taejin Park
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hemmings, P. and T. Park (2017), “Creating good conditions for innovation-driven productivity gains in Australia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1390, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bf77f9e1-en.
