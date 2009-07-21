Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Creating Effective Teaching and Learning Environments

First Results from TALIS
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264068780-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
TALIS
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), Creating Effective Teaching and Learning Environments: First Results from TALIS, TALIS, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264068780-en.
Go to top