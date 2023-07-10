Skip to main content
COVID-19 and productivity-enhancing digitalisation: Firm-level evidence from Slovenia

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5f7e9340-en
Martin Borowiecki, Federico Giovannelli, Jens Høj
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Borowiecki, M., F. Giovannelli and J. Høj (2023), “COVID-19 and productivity-enhancing digitalisation: Firm-level evidence from Slovenia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1766, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5f7e9340-en.
