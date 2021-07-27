Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

COVID-19 and food systems

Short- and long-term impacts
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/69ed37bd-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “COVID-19 and food systems: Short- and long-term impacts”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 166, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/69ed37bd-en.
Go to top