Cool Appliances

In IEA member countries, electrical appliances are the fastest growing energy users, after automobiles. Cost-effective technology exists that could improve the energy efficiency of appliances by more than one-third in ten years. The greenhouse gases emitted as a result of the use of appliances alone could be slashed by the equivalent of 322 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2010. This book assesses the potential energy savings and carbon reductions to be achieved through technical improvements to appliances.

