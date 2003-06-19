Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Controlling Public Spending in Iceland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/641127305475
Authors
Hannes Suppanz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Suppanz, H. (2003), “Controlling Public Spending in Iceland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 360, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/641127305475.
Go to top