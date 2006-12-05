Skip to main content
Consolidating Macroeconomic Adjustment in Brazil

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/361015676222
Authors
Luiz de Mello, Diego Moccero
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

de Mello, L. and D. Moccero (2006), “Consolidating Macroeconomic Adjustment in Brazil”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 531, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/361015676222.
