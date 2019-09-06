Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Considerations when Assessing Children's Exposure to Chemicals from Products

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8f984d20-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Considerations when Assessing Children's Exposure to Chemicals from Products, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 310, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8f984d20-en.
Go to top