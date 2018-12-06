The report outlines the technical aspects of the various approaches and methodologies available with respect to the assessment of risks from combined exposures to multiple chemicals. The document draws from approaches applied and experience gained in the regulatory context and will therefore be most relevant to the regulatory authorities addressing chemicals, the regulated community and other interested stakeholders. The considerations are not presented as strict guidance but rather elements to recognise in assessing combined exposures to multiple chemicals.
Considerations for Assessing the Risks of Combined Exposure to Multiple Chemicals
Report
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Abstract
