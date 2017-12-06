Skip to main content
Confronting the zombies

Policies for productivity revival
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/f14fd801-en
Dan Andrews, Müge Adalet McGowan, Valentine Millot
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Andrews, D., M. Adalet McGowan and V. Millot (2017), “Confronting the zombies : Policies for productivity revival”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 21, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f14fd801-en.
