Competition Law and Policy in Kazakhstan: A Peer Review

For many years, OECD competition law and policy peer reviews have proved to be a valuable tool for countries, whether OECD members or not, to reform, strengthen, and improve their competition frameworks. A peer review is a two stage process: first a report on the current state of Kazakhstan’s competition framework and its enforcement practice; and second a peer review based on the report. Kazakhstan underwent its peer review at the OECD Global Forum on Competition in 2015 which was attended by almost 90 delegations from around the world. This report assesses the development and application of competition law and policy in Kazakhstan on the basis of the 2008 Laws “On Competition” and “On Natural Monopolies and Regulated Markets”, with a focus on activities between 2010 and 2014.