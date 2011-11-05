Competition and Procurement: Key Findings

Procurement issues have been discussed extensively in recent years at OECD competition meetings which bring together senior competition officials, leading academics and representatives of the business community. This book presents the key findings resulting from discussions held at a series of best practice roundtables on competition policy. Namely: Collusion and Corruption in Public Procurement (2010); Public Procurement: The Role of Competition Authorities in Promoting Competition (2007); Competition in Bidding Markets (2006); Competition Policy and Procurement Markets (1998). The executive summaries from which these key findings are based are included together with related documentation such as the 2008 OECD Council Recommendation on Enhancing Integrity in Public Procurement, the guidelines for fighting bid rigging and the third report on the implementation on the 1998 council recommendation concerning effective action against hard core cartels, https://www.oecd.org/fr/concurrence/abus/competitionandprocurement-2011.htm.