Climate Impacts on African Hydropower

Africa is projected to experience increasing climate hazards for the remainder of the 21st century, which are likely to pose a challenge to hydropower generation in Africa. To minimise the adverse effects of climate change, hydropower is needed to enhance Africa’s resilience to climate change. Resilient hydropower can play a key role in allowing Africa to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), implement clean energy transitions, and adapt to climate change. This report aims to enhance the climate resilience of African hydropower through a climate risk and impact assessment, and by introducing potential resilience measures. It qualitatively assesses climate risks to African hydropower and examines potential climate impacts quantitatively, comparing two climate scenarios. Based on the assessment, it identifies measures to enhance climate resilience and provides policy recommendations.