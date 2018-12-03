Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Clean power for a cool planet

Electricity infrastructure plans and the Paris Agreement
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2dc84376-en
Authors
Mariana Mirabile, Jennifer Calder
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mirabile, M. and J. Calder (2018), “Clean power for a cool planet: Electricity infrastructure plans and the Paris Agreement”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 140, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2dc84376-en.
Go to top