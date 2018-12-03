Clean power for a cool planet

Meeting the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement requires a transformational change in our infrastructure systems. Given the long lifetime of infrastructure, there is an urgency to build more of the right type of it. The failure to do so will lock-in emissions for decades to come, or create stranded assets. This working paper aims to shed light on the extent to which current electricity generation projects under construction at the global level - the "pipeline" - are consistent with what a low-carbon transition requires.