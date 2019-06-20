The Clean Energy Transitions Programme (CETP) leverages the IEA’s unique energy expertise across all fuels and technologies to accelerate global clean-energy transitions, particularly in major emerging economies. The Programme includes collaborative analytical work, technical cooperation, training and capacity building and strategic dialogues.

Rapid and sustainable transformation in the energy sector is essential not only to reach climate goals, but also to reduce air pollution, and enable access to energy for the nearly 1 billion without access to electricity and nearly 2.7 billion without access to clean cooking facilities as of 2017. This transition is particularly urgent in developing countries, where population and economic growth will continue to contribute to increasing energy demand, CO2 emissions and air pollution.

In fact, until 2040, more than 95% of growth in primary energy will come from non-OECD countries, with the majority of consumption driven by a small number of emerging economies. These countries will therefore shape, to a significant extent, the future of the global energy landscape.