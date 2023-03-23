The Clean Energy Transitions Programme 2022 (CETP) provides an overview of the programme’s major achievements in the last year. During this time, the CETP has driven forward an ambitious and impactful agenda, even as the world has contended with multiple overlapping crises. As just some examples, the CETP delivered the Energy Sector Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions in Indonesia, which ministers strongly welcomed at the G20, and has played a key role in shaping Indonesia’s landmark Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). Similarly, the IEA has been able to take its engagement to a whole new level with various African countries, such as with its first-ever report on the Clean Energy Transitions in the Greater Horn of Africa, and provided policy advice that was directly accepted into China’s latest five-year plan. More broadly, it has also supported strategically important work on critical minerals, energy employment and clean energy investment. Overall, the CETP’s combination of data, insight, advice and capacity building is making a strong positive contribution to advancing clean energy transitions around the world – with a focus on emerging and developing economies.

In the five years since its launch, the CETP has become the largest and most important programme at theInternational Energy Agency (IEA). It has been the main vehicle through which theIEA has established, deepened and strengthened partnerships with major nonmember countries – those countries that are at the forefront of the clean energytransition. The programme has also played a crucial role in enabling the IEA tostrengthen its global leadership role in clean energy transitions at a pace and scalethat would otherwise not have been possible, with great benefit to theprogramme’s focus countries and IEA member countries alike.