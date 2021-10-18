Clean Energy Transitions in the Sahel

Africa’s energy future matters to the world. That is why the International Energy Agency (IEA) is substantially expanding its engagement in African countries and with African regional partners. Since 2019, the IEA has initiated a programme of work in the form of enhanced institutional engagement, as well as an increase in technical activities in support of the energy strategies and objectives of African countries.

The IEA aims to support African countries with their transformative energy sector priorities and the implementation of clean energy transitions in the region by sharing expertise to enhance data, inform decision-making and guide policy implementation. This engagement takes place in coordination with local, regional and other international entities. The aim is to support a sustainable and an accelerated regional energy system transformation using a varied mix of technologies, in order to help achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7), promote increased energy security and affordability, and accelerate the development of clean energy systems across Africa. As the Covid-19 crisis continues to affect economies and energy systems across the world, the IEA aims to support African countries in their efforts to stimulate economic recovery from the crisis in which the energy sector transformation plays a catalytic role.