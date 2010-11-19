Skip to main content
Cities and Carbon Market Finance

Taking Stock of Cities' Experience With Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) and Joint Implementation (JI)
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4hv5p1vr7-en
Authors
Christa Clapp, Alexia Leseur, Oliver Sartor, Gregory Briner, Jan Corfee-Morlot
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
English
Cite this content as:

Clapp, C. et al. (2010), “Cities and Carbon Market Finance: Taking Stock of Cities' Experience With Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) and Joint Implementation (JI)”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4hv5p1vr7-en.
