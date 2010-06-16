Skip to main content
Chile: Boosting Productivity Growth by Strengthening Competition, Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmd41cxsjwd-en
Authors
Cyrille Schwellnus
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Schwellnus, C. (2010), “Chile: Boosting Productivity Growth by Strengthening Competition, Entrepreneurship and Innovation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 785, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmd41cxsjwd-en.
