Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Changing interests and sustained knowledge in the TALIS 2018 framework

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9550aa4e-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Teaching in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), “Changing interests and sustained knowledge in the TALIS 2018 framework”, Teaching in Focus, No. 24, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9550aa4e-en.
Go to top