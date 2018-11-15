Changing interests and sustained knowledge in the TALIS 2018 framework

TALIS 2018 is the third cycle of this international survey of teachers and school leaders. The main data were collected in late 2017/early 2018, and initial results and data are expected to be published in June 2019. The survey’s conceptual framework reflects major concepts from research literature, as well as policy interests, and was developed by researchers in consultation with international stakeholders and participating countries/economies. The 2018 framework is organised under 11 themes that address both emerging issues in teaching and learning – including new themes of equity and diversity and innovation – and enduring issues from the two previous cycles in 2008 and 2013. TALIS 2018 focuses on lower secondary education, but also provides information about primary and upper secondary education for those countries that choose either of the options that address these levels.