Changes in the Composition of Output and Employment

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/874716253535
Axel Mittelstädt, Françoise Correia
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Mittelstädt, A. and F. Correia (1985), “Changes in the Composition of Output and Employment”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/874716253535.
