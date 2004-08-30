Challenges and Risks of Genetically Engineered Organisms

This book discusses the often diverging risks and opportunities associated with genetically engineered organisms in terms of the environment, food safety, and economics and trade. These issues were raised at the OECD Workshop on Challenges and Risks of GMOs - What Risk Analysis is Appropriate? Options for Future Policy Making Towards Integrated Agro-Food Systems, held in Maastricht, Netherlands, in July 2003. Discussions also covered the relevant WTO Agreements and their relationship with other multilateral accords as well as regional and national approaches.