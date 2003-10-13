This book contains the proceedings of the first International Meeting on Mammalian Embryo Genomics, held in Quebec City, Canada, on July 20, 2002, which brought together a group of internationally recognised scientists in the genomics field. The objective was to coordinate activities in the area of embryo genomics and create a number of collaborations dedicated to organizing the huge amount of information being generated in this emerging field of research. This information is and will continue to be crucial for most biotechnological applications in the field of animal reproduction.