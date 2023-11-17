CCUS Policies and Business Models

Carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) is an important technology for achieving global net zero emissions. Momentum on CCUS has increased in recent years, but the deployment of projects has remained relatively flat. Emerging business models are opening the door to new investment opportunities, and with that bringing new challenges to be overcome.

The scale-up needed to reach net zero emissions by mid-century represents a major undertaking, and policy support and co-ordination are crucial. Policy makers have a suite of tools at their disposal to create the conditions necessary to drive long-term investment, enabling industry to take the next step forward and push CCUS into a viable and sustainable commercial market.

This IEA CCUS Handbook provides governments with a policy toolkit to tackle the overarching challenges to CCUS deployment. It gives an overview of existing policies that have helped launch CCUS projects to date and identifies the main challenges to future large-scale deployment. The handbook also highlights international best practices, drawing on existing and proposed government efforts to address these challenges.

The handbook is supported by our CCUS Projects Database1 and complements the IEA CCUS Handbooks on Legal and Regulatory Frameworks for CCUS and on CO2 Storage Resources and their Development.