Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Caspian Oil and Gas

The Supply Potential of Central Asia and Transcaucasia
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264180970-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags

Cite this content as:

IEA (2000), Caspian Oil and Gas: The Supply Potential of Central Asia and Transcaucasia, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264180970-en.
Go to top