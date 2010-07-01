Skip to main content
Case Studies of Costs and Benefits of Non-Tariff Measures

Cheese, Shrimp and Flowers
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbt57jjhwl-en
Authors
Frank van Tongeren, Anne-Célia Disdier, Joanna Ilicic-Komorowska, Stéphane Marette, Martin von Lampe
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

van Tongeren, F. et al. (2010), “Case Studies of Costs and Benefits of Non-Tariff Measures: Cheese, Shrimp and Flowers”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbt57jjhwl-en.
