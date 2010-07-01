Case Studies of Costs and Benefits of Non-Tariff Measures

This report applies a cost-benefit analysis to quantify the economic effects of non-tariff measures in the agri-food sector. Three case studies are presented to demonstrate how such analysis can help identify least-cost solutions of Non-Tariff Measures (NTMs) designed to ensure that imported products meet domestic requirements. The present analysis examines benefits and costs for the different domestic and foreign stakeholders involved, thus taking a broader view that goes beyond evaluating the trade impact alone.