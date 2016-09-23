Skip to main content
Cardiac Arrest or Dizzy Spell

Why is World Trade So Weak and What can Policy Do About It?
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlr2h45q532-en
Authors
David Haugh, Alexandre Kopoin, Elena Rusticelli, David Turner, Richard Dutu
Tags
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Haugh, D. et al. (2016), “Cardiac Arrest or Dizzy Spell: Why is World Trade So Weak and What can Policy Do About It?”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlr2h45q532-en.
