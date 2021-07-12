Carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) technologies are set to play an important role in supporting clean energy transitions in Southeast Asia. CCUS can address emissions from the region’s existing power and industrial assets while underpinning new economic opportunities associated with the production of lowcarbon hydrogen and ammonia. Regional co-operation on the development of CO2 transport and storage infrastructure can enable faster and more efficient deployment of CCUS. However, heightened efforts are needed to identify and develop the region’s CO2 storage resources, both on- and offshore. Future investment in CCUS in Southeast Asia will depend on the establishment of legal and regulatory frameworks and policy incentives, with an important role for international finance.