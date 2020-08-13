Skip to main content
Capital incentive policies in the age of cloud computing

An empirical case study
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4bedeb36-en
Authors
Raphaela Andres, Timothy DeStefano, Thomas Niebel, Steffen Viete
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Andres, R. et al. (2020), “Capital incentive policies in the age of cloud computing: An empirical case study”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2020/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4bedeb36-en.
