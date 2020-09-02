In a financially interconnected world, individual countries’ policy choices affect other economies and can become a source of international shocks. Leveraging on a new quarterly dataset of capital control adjustments, we find renewed evidence that the introduction of capital controls in one economy increases capital inflows to other similar borrowing economies.
Capital flow deflection under the magnifying glass
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
