Can social media effectively include women’s voices in decision-making processes? 

This issues paper explores the link between social media and women’s voices in decision-making processes. It shows that social media has proven potential for mobilising attention and accountability to women’s rights, and challenging discrimination and stereotypes. At the same time, the paper stresses that persisting obstacles remain in translating women’s online advocacy to pushing for systemic change through policy. The paper concludes by providing some key policy recommendations to enhance women’s online advocacy in a post 2015-framework.