A range of public policies and societal, educational, and labour market transformations over generations have done little to close the gender wage gap around the world.. To confront this inequality, many governments in OECD countries are implementing new pay transparency policies. This brief presents findings from the OECD report Pay Transparency Tools to Close the Gender Wage Gap, the first stocktaking of pay transparency measures across the 38 OECD countries (OECD, 2021).