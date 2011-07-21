Skip to main content
Can India Achieve Double-digit growth ?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg84x28tn9x-en
Authors
Richard Herd, Paul Conway, Sam Hill, Vincent Koen, Thomas Chalaux
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Herd, R. et al. (2011), “Can India Achieve Double-digit growth ?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 883, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg84x28tn9x-en.
