Can Cars Come Clean?

This report identifies policy options and makes recommendations on market-oriented actions to promote the purchase of the most environmentally friendly vehicles. It assesses the impact of a wider use of low-emission vehicles, drawing on experience to date, research results and the responses to a survey from 18 OECD countries. The main section – Policy Options – presents in non-technical language, the current and expected performance of conventional and innovative technologies. It is for policy makers worldwide, economists and the casual reader.