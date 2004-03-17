Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Business Dynamics, Regulation and Performance

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/573033480640
Authors
Nicola Brandt
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Brandt, N. (2004), “Business Dynamics, Regulation and Performance”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2004/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/573033480640.
Go to top