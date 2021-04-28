Skip to main content
Burning Glass Technologies’ data use in policy-relevant analysis

An occupation-level assessment
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cd75c3e7-en
Authors
Emile Cammeraat, Mariagrazia Squicciarini
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Cammeraat, E. and M. Squicciarini (2021), “Burning Glass Technologies’ data use in policy-relevant analysis: An occupation-level assessment”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2021/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cd75c3e7-en.
